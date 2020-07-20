All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

1248 N Dresden Place N

1248 North Dresden Place · No Longer Available
Location

1248 North Dresden Place, Anaheim, CA 92801
North Euclid

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, garden apartment, approximately 700 sf. Unit features a spacious living room, separate kitchen and dining. Master bedroom has a slider that goes out to a patio. There is new paint and beautiful new laminate plank flooring throughout. Neutral colors that are sure to go with any style. There is a shared garage and street parking is available, however there are no laundry facilities on site. Located close to restaurants, shopping and freeway. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 N Dresden Place N have any available units?
1248 N Dresden Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1248 N Dresden Place N currently offering any rent specials?
1248 N Dresden Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 N Dresden Place N pet-friendly?
No, 1248 N Dresden Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1248 N Dresden Place N offer parking?
Yes, 1248 N Dresden Place N offers parking.
Does 1248 N Dresden Place N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 N Dresden Place N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 N Dresden Place N have a pool?
No, 1248 N Dresden Place N does not have a pool.
Does 1248 N Dresden Place N have accessible units?
No, 1248 N Dresden Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 N Dresden Place N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 N Dresden Place N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1248 N Dresden Place N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1248 N Dresden Place N does not have units with air conditioning.
