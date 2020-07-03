1210 W Crone Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing opportunity to lease this home vacant or partly finished. This property is dialed in with all appliances, living and dining materials, wood flooring, granite counters, you name it. Garage has been converted into a play room with games available. Term is negotiable. Looking for between 6 moths to a year, but will consider all offers. Just move in and relax. Walking distance to everything you need. Supplies, entertainment, and convenient freeway access. All services are in and connected. Hurry! A lease terms considered. This is an A+ property. Submit!