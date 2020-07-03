All apartments in Anaheim
1210 W Crone Avenue
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:07 PM

1210 W Crone Avenue

1210 West Crone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1210 West Crone Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
The Colony

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity to lease this home vacant or partly finished. This property is dialed in with all appliances, living and dining materials, wood flooring, granite counters, you name it. Garage has been converted into a play room with games available. Term is negotiable. Looking for between 6 moths to a year, but will consider all offers. Just move in and relax. Walking distance to everything you need. Supplies, entertainment, and convenient freeway access. All services are in and connected. Hurry! A lease terms considered. This is an A+ property. Submit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 W Crone Avenue have any available units?
1210 W Crone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 W Crone Avenue have?
Some of 1210 W Crone Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 W Crone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1210 W Crone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 W Crone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1210 W Crone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1210 W Crone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1210 W Crone Avenue offers parking.
Does 1210 W Crone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 W Crone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 W Crone Avenue have a pool?
No, 1210 W Crone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1210 W Crone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1210 W Crone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 W Crone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 W Crone Avenue has units with dishwashers.

