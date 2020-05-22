1194 S. Citron Street 68

Amenities
Disneyland Dream! - Property Id: 221051
Newly remodeled condo available within walking distance of Disneyland! Condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Everything is new: cabinets, flooring, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer, shower, tub. Private, gated community with a shared pool. The unit includes two covered parking spaces. Centrally located, right off the 5 freeway. HOA fees, water, trash included. Make this your home and watch the Disney fireworks from the balcony every night.
No Pets Allowed
