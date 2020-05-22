All apartments in Anaheim
1194 S. Citron Street 68

1194 Citron Street · No Longer Available
Location

1194 Citron Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Disneyland Dream! - Property Id: 221051

Newly remodeled condo available within walking distance of Disneyland! Condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Everything is new: cabinets, flooring, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer, shower, tub. Private, gated community with a shared pool. The unit includes two covered parking spaces. Centrally located, right off the 5 freeway. HOA fees, water, trash included. Make this your home and watch the Disney fireworks from the balcony every night.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221051
Property Id 221051

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5534889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1194 S. Citron Street 68 have any available units?
1194 S. Citron Street 68 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1194 S. Citron Street 68 have?
Some of 1194 S. Citron Street 68's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1194 S. Citron Street 68 currently offering any rent specials?
1194 S. Citron Street 68 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1194 S. Citron Street 68 pet-friendly?
No, 1194 S. Citron Street 68 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1194 S. Citron Street 68 offer parking?
Yes, 1194 S. Citron Street 68 offers parking.
Does 1194 S. Citron Street 68 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1194 S. Citron Street 68 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1194 S. Citron Street 68 have a pool?
Yes, 1194 S. Citron Street 68 has a pool.
Does 1194 S. Citron Street 68 have accessible units?
No, 1194 S. Citron Street 68 does not have accessible units.
Does 1194 S. Citron Street 68 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1194 S. Citron Street 68 has units with dishwashers.

