All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1190 N Amberly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1190 N Amberly Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1190 N Amberly Lane

1190 N Amberly Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Anaheim Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1190 N Amberly Ln, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Expansive long driveway leads to this beautiful 5-bedroom home located at the end of the street in the gated Parkside Community across from Yorba Regional Park. Walking by the beautiful landscaped front yard and upon entering, you are greeted by a wonderful floorplan with a large, open office/study off the entry. Handsome tiled flooring in the living and formal dining room. Spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Large kitchen with granite countertops, high-end cooktop, desk area, and the breakfast nook further enhance your living comfort and ease in entertaining guests. Off the family room is a hallway leads to a main floor bedroom and a 3/4 bath. The wood stairs lead you to the upstairs living quarter including three secondary bedrooms, laundry room, a full bathroom, a jack & Jill bath, and the expansive master suite. An office nook at the end of the hallway further compliments the upstairs layout. Nice-sized back yard is lovely and private. Get bored at home? Just walk/jog to Yorba Regional Park where your could stroll by the lake, bike or do group sports. Convenient to shopping, entertainment, dining and freeway. This is a nice home you will not want to miss out. Call Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1190 N Amberly Lane have any available units?
1190 N Amberly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1190 N Amberly Lane have?
Some of 1190 N Amberly Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1190 N Amberly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1190 N Amberly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1190 N Amberly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1190 N Amberly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1190 N Amberly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1190 N Amberly Lane offers parking.
Does 1190 N Amberly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1190 N Amberly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1190 N Amberly Lane have a pool?
No, 1190 N Amberly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1190 N Amberly Lane have accessible units?
No, 1190 N Amberly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1190 N Amberly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1190 N Amberly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines
9632 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Alexan CTR City
255 North Anaheim Boulevard
Anaheim, CA 92805
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles