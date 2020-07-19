1190 N Amberly Lane

Amenities

Expansive long driveway leads to this beautiful 5-bedroom home located at the end of the street in the gated Parkside Community across from Yorba Regional Park. Walking by the beautiful landscaped front yard and upon entering, you are greeted by a wonderful floorplan with a large, open office/study off the entry. Handsome tiled flooring in the living and formal dining room. Spacious family room with cozy fireplace. Large kitchen with granite countertops, high-end cooktop, desk area, and the breakfast nook further enhance your living comfort and ease in entertaining guests. Off the family room is a hallway leads to a main floor bedroom and a 3/4 bath. The wood stairs lead you to the upstairs living quarter including three secondary bedrooms, laundry room, a full bathroom, a jack & Jill bath, and the expansive master suite. An office nook at the end of the hallway further compliments the upstairs layout. Nice-sized back yard is lovely and private. Get bored at home? Just walk/jog to Yorba Regional Park where your could stroll by the lake, bike or do group sports. Convenient to shopping, entertainment, dining and freeway. This is a nice home you will not want to miss out. Call Now!