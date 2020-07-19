1135 S Silver Star Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Neat and tidy three bedroom home boasts custom paint finishes, sleek granite kitchen and a very private backyard! Tile floors finish the downstairs that includes formal living and dining rooms with soaring ceilings, a family room warmed by a cozy fireplace, casual dining area & efficient kitchen. Convenient laundry service lies adjacent with direct access to the attached two car garage. Upstairs leads to three bedrooms, each offering their own personality. Grand master suite offers a light and bright setting, plus an expansive master bath with dual vanities, sumptuous soaking tub and walk-in closet. Backyard enjoyment begins on your private patio, grassy lawns & planters surrounding the backyard. This is a "Must See" lease property, ideally situated in a desirable neighborhood near shopping, restaurants and easy freeway access!