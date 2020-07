Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Wonderful single-level remodeled home. Neutral colors and appealing finishes throughout. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Pristine kitchen cabinetry and newer appliances. Newer AC system. Enjoy your private yard with apple, orange and avocado trees! Oversized two car garage. Super convenient location to award-winning schools, walking distance to shopping and parks. Great house and nice landlord make for an excellent rental opportunity for a great tenant.