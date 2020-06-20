All apartments in Anaheim
Anaheim, CA
1107 E Katella Ave
Last updated June 15 2019 at 7:05 AM

1107 E Katella Ave

1107 East Katella Avenue · No Longer Available
Anaheim
Platinum Triangle
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

1107 East Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92805
Platinum Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
yoga
dogs allowed
Set in Anaheim's Platinum Triangle, Parallel offers luxury apartment living near the best of Orange County.

When you live at Parallel, you'll enjoy luxury, convenience, and access to the best Anaheim has to offer. From the sun-drenched pool to the premium rooftop fitness center, yoga lawn, and basketball court- Parallel provides you plenty of opportunities to entertain, relax, and play. Its all at your fingertips: close commute, dash to dine, fashion in a flash and spur-of-the-moment sports await just outside your door in Anaheim.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 E Katella Ave have any available units?
1107 E Katella Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 E Katella Ave have?
Some of 1107 E Katella Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 E Katella Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1107 E Katella Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 E Katella Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 E Katella Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1107 E Katella Ave offer parking?
No, 1107 E Katella Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1107 E Katella Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 E Katella Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 E Katella Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1107 E Katella Ave has a pool.
Does 1107 E Katella Ave have accessible units?
No, 1107 E Katella Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 E Katella Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 E Katella Ave has units with dishwashers.
