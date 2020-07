Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Close to major employment, public transportation and elementary schools, secure building, gated entry. Less than 5 minutes to Disneyland, Angel's Stadium, Honda Center, and The Block of Orange shopping mall. Elementary school is located one block away and near Junior/High schools. Gated and secure entry. A camera security system is onsite. Upgraded with laminated wood floor, newly tiled bathtub walls, new vanity. Cooking and heating gas paid by the landlord. Hot water provided.