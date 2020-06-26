All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated June 6 2019 at 8:49 PM

71 Giotto

71 Giotto · No Longer Available
Location

71 Giotto, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
California Renaissance

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
ONE BEDROOM and ONE BATH for rent downstairs in Aliso Viejo. 2 quiet roommates upstairs. 1/2 garage to park your car. Access the interior laundry room, gourmet kitchen, living room, patio and beautiful community pool. The one bedroom and one walk-in shower is available from June 1 to August 31st or for one year or longer starting June 1. This home is beautiful in a nice quiet neighborhood. Close to the Aliso Viejo Town Center with shops and restaurants. Close to UCI and Irvine. $1200 per month and $100 per month for Utilities. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Giotto have any available units?
71 Giotto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 71 Giotto have?
Some of 71 Giotto's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Giotto currently offering any rent specials?
71 Giotto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Giotto pet-friendly?
No, 71 Giotto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 71 Giotto offer parking?
Yes, 71 Giotto offers parking.
Does 71 Giotto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Giotto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Giotto have a pool?
Yes, 71 Giotto has a pool.
Does 71 Giotto have accessible units?
No, 71 Giotto does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Giotto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Giotto has units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Giotto have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Giotto does not have units with air conditioning.
