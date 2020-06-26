Amenities

ONE BEDROOM and ONE BATH for rent downstairs in Aliso Viejo. 2 quiet roommates upstairs. 1/2 garage to park your car. Access the interior laundry room, gourmet kitchen, living room, patio and beautiful community pool. The one bedroom and one walk-in shower is available from June 1 to August 31st or for one year or longer starting June 1. This home is beautiful in a nice quiet neighborhood. Close to the Aliso Viejo Town Center with shops and restaurants. Close to UCI and Irvine. $1200 per month and $100 per month for Utilities. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.