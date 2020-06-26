6 Bayberry

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Bright and Clean Townhome with 3-BRs, 2 1/2-BTHs, 2-Car attached Garage and Private Front and Back Yards. Its vaulted Living Room is appointed with a chic tiled FP, creating an inviting atmosphere for relaxing or entertaining, while sliding doors afford an abundance of light & open to a privatel patio for enjoying the outdoors. The Kitchen is detailed with porcelain tile flooring and tiled counters. Dine in either the spacious Nook that offers sliders to patio view or at the breakfast bar, perfect for casual meals. Vaulted Master Suite has dual mirrored wardrobes and is appointed with a 3/4 Bath outfitted with dual sinks - Bedrooms 2 and 3 have mirrored wardrobe doors and share a full bathroom. Powder room on the main Floor is upgraded. Laundry is in the 2-car attached Garage. - Fabulous community amenities galore offer you a fun and fabulous lifestyle! Community pool/spa & child's pool, tennis, clubhouse, gym, tot lot, softball fields, plus nearby Pinewood Park offer all types of recreational options!