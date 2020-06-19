Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE IN THE POPULAR VICTORIA TRACT! Once inside you'll find 4 bedrooms plus a loft and 2.5 baths. There's hardwood floors, Light and Bright floor plan, Separate Laundry Room, Master Suite with a sitting area and a walk in closet, Plus 3 additional bedroom and loft that can be used as an office or bonus room. Outside, you'll find a nice fenced in patio with plenty of room for seating. This family friendly location is in a gated community where you can walk to elementary schools. Well located in Aliso Viejo, close to town center where you'll find grocery stores, restaurants, movie theatre's, and shopping.