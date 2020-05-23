45 Tortuga Cay

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come and take a look at this Beautiful Aliso Viejo town home in the highly desirable Windwards Community! This is a great open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen, main floor bedroom and bathroom, inside separate laundry room, two car attached garage and a full driveway! As you enter the home, you will find a spacious family room with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, laminate flooring and ambient fireplace. The remodeled kitchen features quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stylish pendant lighting and opens into the dining area, making it great for entertaining! The home has been freshly painted throughout. Relax outside on the terracotta tiled patio and enjoy your private and peaceful outdoor living space. Upstairs are two master bedrooms; the first master bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring and private master bathroom with dual sink vanity, upgraded lighting, walk-in closet, separate shower and large oval shaped bath tub. The secondary master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a large closet and attached full bathroom as well. The Aliso Viejo Town Center, Laguna Beach, hiking/biking trails, shopping, restaurants, toll road and freeway are all just minutes away!