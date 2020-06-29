43 PAPPAGALLO

Amenities

Nestled in The Windwards, an attractive community in Aliso Viejo, is this warm and inviting townhome. Infused with an abundance of natural light, the open floorplan has an impressive functionality including cathedral ceilings, dual master bedrooms, 2-car direct access garage, and obvious pride of ownership. The kitchen is newly remodeled with upgraded quartz counters, painted cabinets, and soft-close drawers. The plank tile floors are new and very attractive. Framed by tasteful landscaping, the patio with interlocking pavers is large enough to relax in the sun and spend time with family and friends. This home is located close to the Aliso Town Center where you can enjoy numerous dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Nearby Aliso and Wood Canyon Wilderness Park provides miles of interconnecting trails that encourage hiking and mountain biking. Aliso Viejo is a wonderful place to live that combines the best of a thriving urban downtown with the quiet of a small town. You will love it!