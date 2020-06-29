All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Aliso Viejo, CA
43 PAPPAGALLO
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

43 PAPPAGALLO

43 Pappagallo Pt · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Location

43 Pappagallo Pt, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windwards

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Submitted by Corliss RealtyInc., 949-888-2676
Nestled in The Windwards, an attractive community in Aliso Viejo, is this warm and inviting townhome. Infused with an abundance of natural light, the open floorplan has an impressive functionality including cathedral ceilings, dual master bedrooms, 2-car direct access garage, and obvious pride of ownership. The kitchen is newly remodeled with upgraded quartz counters, painted cabinets, and soft-close drawers. The plank tile floors are new and very attractive. Framed by tasteful landscaping, the patio with interlocking pavers is large enough to relax in the sun and spend time with family and friends. This home is located close to the Aliso Town Center where you can enjoy numerous dining, entertainment, and shopping options. Nearby Aliso and Wood Canyon Wilderness Park provides miles of interconnecting trails that encourage hiking and mountain biking. Aliso Viejo is a wonderful place to live that combines the best of a thriving urban downtown with the quiet of a small town. You will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 PAPPAGALLO have any available units?
43 PAPPAGALLO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 43 PAPPAGALLO have?
Some of 43 PAPPAGALLO's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 PAPPAGALLO currently offering any rent specials?
43 PAPPAGALLO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 PAPPAGALLO pet-friendly?
No, 43 PAPPAGALLO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 43 PAPPAGALLO offer parking?
Yes, 43 PAPPAGALLO offers parking.
Does 43 PAPPAGALLO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 PAPPAGALLO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 PAPPAGALLO have a pool?
No, 43 PAPPAGALLO does not have a pool.
Does 43 PAPPAGALLO have accessible units?
No, 43 PAPPAGALLO does not have accessible units.
Does 43 PAPPAGALLO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 PAPPAGALLO has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 PAPPAGALLO have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 PAPPAGALLO does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

