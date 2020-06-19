All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

34 Egret Lane

34 Egret Lane · No Longer Available
Location

34 Egret Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Laguna Audubon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, Updated home with lots of natural light in desirable Laguna Audubon features 3 bedrooms plus loft/office and 2 full baths upstairs and 1/2 bath on main level. Open Concept Living Area provides a bright, roomy and spacious floor plan with soaring Cathedral Ceilings and Marble flooring throughout main living area. Fresh, New Carpeting upstairs with custom neutral paint throughout makes this home turnkey. Kitchen offers new Granite Counter Tops and Frigidaire Gallery Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Sliding glass doors off breakfast area opens to enclosed patio for outdoor living space. Separate indoor laundry room includes washer and dryer. Large 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Wonderful neighborhood convenient to shopping and restaurants. Close to Route 133 for easy access to Laguna Beach. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Egret Lane have any available units?
34 Egret Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 34 Egret Lane have?
Some of 34 Egret Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Egret Lane currently offering any rent specials?
34 Egret Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Egret Lane pet-friendly?
No, 34 Egret Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 34 Egret Lane offer parking?
Yes, 34 Egret Lane offers parking.
Does 34 Egret Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 Egret Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Egret Lane have a pool?
No, 34 Egret Lane does not have a pool.
Does 34 Egret Lane have accessible units?
No, 34 Egret Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Egret Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Egret Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Egret Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Egret Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
