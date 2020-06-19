34 Egret Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful, Updated home with lots of natural light in desirable Laguna Audubon features 3 bedrooms plus loft/office and 2 full baths upstairs and 1/2 bath on main level. Open Concept Living Area provides a bright, roomy and spacious floor plan with soaring Cathedral Ceilings and Marble flooring throughout main living area. Fresh, New Carpeting upstairs with custom neutral paint throughout makes this home turnkey. Kitchen offers new Granite Counter Tops and Frigidaire Gallery Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Sliding glass doors off breakfast area opens to enclosed patio for outdoor living space. Separate indoor laundry room includes washer and dryer. Large 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Wonderful neighborhood convenient to shopping and restaurants. Close to Route 133 for easy access to Laguna Beach. A MUST SEE!