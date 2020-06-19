All apartments in Aliso Viejo
31 Tradewinds

Location

31 Tradewinds, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windsong

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom end unit townhome in gated Windsong Community. Very private location, large front courtyard. Light and bright, great floorplan with upstairs loft area and two cozy fireplaces. Wood floors throughout, no carpet. Newer paint. Crown moldings, plantation shutters. Kitchen opens to dining room and living room. Stainless steel refrigerator for tenant's use (no warranty). Convenient attached 2 car garage with full size washer/dryer for tenant's use (no warranty). No one above or below! Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball court, park, pool, spa, secure gates. Close to theaters, shopping, restaurants and freeways, while still only about 2 miles from the ocean! Pet friendly with pet deposit. Available 8/15/19 or sooner for a 12-18 month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 31 Tradewinds have any available units?
31 Tradewinds doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 31 Tradewinds have?
Some of 31 Tradewinds's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Tradewinds currently offering any rent specials?
31 Tradewinds is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Tradewinds pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Tradewinds is pet friendly.
Does 31 Tradewinds offer parking?
Yes, 31 Tradewinds offers parking.
Does 31 Tradewinds have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Tradewinds offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Tradewinds have a pool?
Yes, 31 Tradewinds has a pool.
Does 31 Tradewinds have accessible units?
No, 31 Tradewinds does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Tradewinds have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Tradewinds has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Tradewinds have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Tradewinds does not have units with air conditioning.

