31 Tradewinds.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom end unit townhome in gated Windsong Community. Very private location, large front courtyard. Light and bright, great floorplan with upstairs loft area and two cozy fireplaces. Wood floors throughout, no carpet. Newer paint. Crown moldings, plantation shutters. Kitchen opens to dining room and living room. Stainless steel refrigerator for tenant's use (no warranty). Convenient attached 2 car garage with full size washer/dryer for tenant's use (no warranty). No one above or below! Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball court, park, pool, spa, secure gates. Close to theaters, shopping, restaurants and freeways, while still only about 2 miles from the ocean! Pet friendly with pet deposit. Available 8/15/19 or sooner for a 12-18 month lease term.