Amenities

garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan carpet

3 Front Row! Beautifully upgraded townhome with gorgeous views of Saddleback Mountains and city lights! Wood and stone floors throughout. 3 bedrooms /2.5 baths, spacious 2 car garage.Carpet in one bedroom only. Real cooks kitchen opens to dining area and main living area. Sweet garden perfect for entertaining and relaxation. HOA pool nearby.. Perfect location..short walk to shopping, dining, schools, coffee! Spacious open floorpan! Easy access to I5 or the 73 Toll Road.

Wont last long! Contact Christe 949-240-5892