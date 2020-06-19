28 Conch Reef

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

EXCEPTIONAL CORNER END UNIT, TOWNHOME STYLE WITH FULL DRIVEWAY- This family home is the largest model within the highly sought after Windwards Community. Offering a quiet location, attached two car garage, open floor plan, soaring cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, spacious kitchen, neutral decor and a walk-in pantry. The family room opens up to the kitchen which features a large breakfast nook. This home is light, bright and airy with lots of room for your family gatherings. A spacious master suite has large walk-in closets and a dramatic master bath, including a separate shower and Roman tub. There is extra privacy, as the second and third bedrooms are down the hall. Additionally, this home has a covered backyard patio with fruit-bearing fig tree and flower garden. Walking distance to the Town Center, movie theatre, dining, shopping, parks, bike trails and the 73 Toll Road. Community feeds to excellent schools in the area. You must see this home! NOTE: Photo's are from my previous lease listing (8/7/2018).