Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

28 Conch Reef

28 Conch Reef · No Longer Available
Location

28 Conch Reef, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Windwards

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
EXCEPTIONAL CORNER END UNIT, TOWNHOME STYLE WITH FULL DRIVEWAY- This family home is the largest model within the highly sought after Windwards Community. Offering a quiet location, attached two car garage, open floor plan, soaring cathedral ceilings, formal dining room, spacious kitchen, neutral decor and a walk-in pantry. The family room opens up to the kitchen which features a large breakfast nook. This home is light, bright and airy with lots of room for your family gatherings. A spacious master suite has large walk-in closets and a dramatic master bath, including a separate shower and Roman tub. There is extra privacy, as the second and third bedrooms are down the hall. Additionally, this home has a covered backyard patio with fruit-bearing fig tree and flower garden. Walking distance to the Town Center, movie theatre, dining, shopping, parks, bike trails and the 73 Toll Road. Community feeds to excellent schools in the area. You must see this home! NOTE: Photo's are from my previous lease listing (8/7/2018).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Conch Reef have any available units?
28 Conch Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28 Conch Reef have?
Some of 28 Conch Reef's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Conch Reef currently offering any rent specials?
28 Conch Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Conch Reef pet-friendly?
No, 28 Conch Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 28 Conch Reef offer parking?
Yes, 28 Conch Reef offers parking.
Does 28 Conch Reef have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Conch Reef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Conch Reef have a pool?
No, 28 Conch Reef does not have a pool.
Does 28 Conch Reef have accessible units?
No, 28 Conch Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Conch Reef have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Conch Reef has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Conch Reef have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Conch Reef does not have units with air conditioning.

