173 Woodcrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautifully renovated turnkey two story condo is fully detached (no common walls) in the Vistas of Aliso Viejo. This stunning 2 bedroom home offers high ceilings, dual masters each with an en suite, walk-in closets, wood laminate flooring, quartz counter tops, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, newly painted, cozy fireplace, inside laundry, attached 2 car garage, and a private fenced in backyard. Light and bright neutral colors throughout. The Vista HOA offers a fitness center, pool, parks and easy access to multiple hiking and biking trails. Close proximity to Laguna Beach via the 73 toll road & 133, and a few blocks from the Towne Center. All showings must follow all Dept. of Health COVID guidelines of wearing masks and sanitizing your hands upon entering.