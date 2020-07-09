All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated May 21 2020

173 Woodcrest Lane

Location

173 Woodcrest Lane, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Vista Plaza

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully renovated turnkey two story condo is fully detached (no common walls) in the Vistas of Aliso Viejo. This stunning 2 bedroom home offers high ceilings, dual masters each with an en suite, walk-in closets, wood laminate flooring, quartz counter tops, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, newly painted, cozy fireplace, inside laundry, attached 2 car garage, and a private fenced in backyard. Light and bright neutral colors throughout. The Vista HOA offers a fitness center, pool, parks and easy access to multiple hiking and biking trails. Close proximity to Laguna Beach via the 73 toll road & 133, and a few blocks from the Towne Center. All showings must follow all Dept. of Health COVID guidelines of wearing masks and sanitizing your hands upon entering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Woodcrest Lane have any available units?
173 Woodcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 173 Woodcrest Lane have?
Some of 173 Woodcrest Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Woodcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
173 Woodcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Woodcrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 173 Woodcrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 173 Woodcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 173 Woodcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 173 Woodcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Woodcrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Woodcrest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 173 Woodcrest Lane has a pool.
Does 173 Woodcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 173 Woodcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Woodcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Woodcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Woodcrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Woodcrest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

