173 Woodcrest Lane

Amenities
Beautifully renovated turnkey two story condo is fully detached (no common walls) in the Vistas of Aliso Viejo. This stunning 2 bedroom home offers high ceilings, dual masters each with an en suite, walk-in closets, wood laminate flooring, quartz counter tops, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, newly painted, cozy fireplace, inside laundry, attached 2 car garage, and a private fenced in backyard. Light and bright neutral colors throughout. The Vista HOA offers a fitness center, pool, parks and easy access to multiple hiking and biking trails. Close proximity to Laguna Beach via the 73 toll road & 133, and a few blocks from the Towne Center. All showings must follow all Dept. of Health COVID guidelines of wearing masks and sanitizing your hands upon entering.