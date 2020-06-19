17 Tortuga Cay

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS END UNIT TOWN HOME STYLE WITH FULL DRIVEWAY - This Home is the Largest Model within the Highly Sought After Windwards Community - Offering a Great and Quiet Location, Easy Layout & Open Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceilings, Spacious and Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Walk-In Pantry. Large Windows & Window Coverings and Curtains, Skylights Create a Bright and Cheerful Environment. Additionally This Home has a Large Size Back Yard Patio and 2 Car Full Driveway. Excellent Schools in the area and within Walking Distance to Local Restaurants, Movie Theater, Entertaining, Banks, etc. See Agent Remarks for Viewing Instructions.