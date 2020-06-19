All apartments in Aliso Viejo
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

107 Night Heron Lane

107 Night Heron Ln · No Longer Available
Aliso Viejo
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

107 Night Heron Ln, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
Seacove Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Turnkey 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Laguna Audubon off Laguna Canyon, just 10 minutes from Laguna Beach. New interior paint, new vinyl wood floors on main level & new carpet on second level. Kitchen with new quartz counters and new stainless sink, newer appliances, recessed lights and breakfast bar. Formal dining area with slider doors to enclosed patio with pavers. Cozy fireplace in living room. Two large bedrooms upstairs, both with vaulted ceilings. Master includes two closets, dual vanity, oval tub and skylights in bath. Bedroom 2 has walk-in closet. Upper bath includes skylight and shower. Separate laundry room fits full sized washer/dryer. Not only does this unit have direct garage access and full driveway, it includes a 3rd reserved parking space. Yes - 3 total parking spaces. Easy access to 133, 73, I-5 and I-405. Close to hiking trails and Laguna Canyon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Night Heron Lane have any available units?
107 Night Heron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aliso Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 107 Night Heron Lane have?
Some of 107 Night Heron Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Night Heron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
107 Night Heron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Night Heron Lane pet-friendly?
No, 107 Night Heron Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aliso Viejo.
Does 107 Night Heron Lane offer parking?
Yes, 107 Night Heron Lane offers parking.
Does 107 Night Heron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Night Heron Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Night Heron Lane have a pool?
No, 107 Night Heron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 107 Night Heron Lane have accessible units?
No, 107 Night Heron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Night Heron Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Night Heron Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Night Heron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Night Heron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

