107 Night Heron Lane

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Turnkey 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse located in Laguna Audubon off Laguna Canyon, just 10 minutes from Laguna Beach. New interior paint, new vinyl wood floors on main level & new carpet on second level. Kitchen with new quartz counters and new stainless sink, newer appliances, recessed lights and breakfast bar. Formal dining area with slider doors to enclosed patio with pavers. Cozy fireplace in living room. Two large bedrooms upstairs, both with vaulted ceilings. Master includes two closets, dual vanity, oval tub and skylights in bath. Bedroom 2 has walk-in closet. Upper bath includes skylight and shower. Separate laundry room fits full sized washer/dryer. Not only does this unit have direct garage access and full driveway, it includes a 3rd reserved parking space. Yes - 3 total parking spaces. Easy access to 133, 73, I-5 and I-405. Close to hiking trails and Laguna Canyon!