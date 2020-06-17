738 Palmera Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

30% Rental Fee - 30% rental fee.



Beautiful wood flooring, Large windows with long drapes that compliment the fireplaces. High ceilings with ceiling lighting and chandelier. Lovely deck with amazing view of lagoon to relax and gaze at. Curved wooden stair case leading to the upstairs. Master bedroom has door leading to outdoor deck with view of lagoon. The bath is a Jacuzzi style in the master bedroom. Plenty of closet space throughout the unit in each room, majority being walk in closets. The long drive way leads to a 2 car garage with a spare storage room. Shelving also available in the garage. Gorgeous kitchen with new tile. Wine cooler installed with additional space in a room that leads to the lagoon.



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.



** WE ARE OPEN M-F 8:30AM-5:30PM

** TOURS ARE MADE M-F 9:30AM-4:30PM

** NO WEEKEND TOURS WE ARE CLOSED



If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call

(510) 523-1166

Drysdalepm.com/alameda



Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management

DRE# 01929730



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3941417)