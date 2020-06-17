All apartments in Alameda
Find more places like 738 Palmera Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alameda, CA
/
738 Palmera Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

738 Palmera Court

738 Palmera Court · (510) 523-1166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alameda
See all
East End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

738 Palmera Court, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 738 Palmera Court · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
30% Rental Fee - 30% rental fee.

Beautiful wood flooring, Large windows with long drapes that compliment the fireplaces. High ceilings with ceiling lighting and chandelier. Lovely deck with amazing view of lagoon to relax and gaze at. Curved wooden stair case leading to the upstairs. Master bedroom has door leading to outdoor deck with view of lagoon. The bath is a Jacuzzi style in the master bedroom. Plenty of closet space throughout the unit in each room, majority being walk in closets. The long drive way leads to a 2 car garage with a spare storage room. Shelving also available in the garage. Gorgeous kitchen with new tile. Wine cooler installed with additional space in a room that leads to the lagoon.

Rental criteria as follows:

Good credit history.
Good rental history.
Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.
Renters insurance required.

** WE ARE OPEN M-F 8:30AM-5:30PM
** TOURS ARE MADE M-F 9:30AM-4:30PM
** NO WEEKEND TOURS WE ARE CLOSED

If interested in this property and would like to schedule a viewing, please call
(510) 523-1166
Drysdalepm.com/alameda

Pearson Property Management, Inc Drysdale Property Management
DRE# 01929730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3941417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Palmera Court have any available units?
738 Palmera Court has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 Palmera Court have?
Some of 738 Palmera Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Palmera Court currently offering any rent specials?
738 Palmera Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Palmera Court pet-friendly?
No, 738 Palmera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alameda.
Does 738 Palmera Court offer parking?
Yes, 738 Palmera Court does offer parking.
Does 738 Palmera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Palmera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Palmera Court have a pool?
No, 738 Palmera Court does not have a pool.
Does 738 Palmera Court have accessible units?
No, 738 Palmera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Palmera Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Palmera Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Palmera Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Palmera Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 738 Palmera Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marine View Apartments
564 Central Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
1901 Shoreline Apartments
1901 Shoreline Dr
Alameda, CA 94501
Panomar Apartments
1100 Pacific Marina
Alameda, CA 94501
Vue Alameda
1825 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Three Crown
2020 Santa Clara Avenue
Alameda, CA 94501
Southshore
901 Shorepoint Ct
Alameda, CA 94501
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St
Alameda, CA 94501

Similar Pages

Alameda 1 BedroomsAlameda 2 Bedrooms
Alameda Apartments with BalconyAlameda Apartments with Parking
Alameda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West End
East End

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity