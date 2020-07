Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool bike storage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Welcome to 1901 Shoreline Apartments, located right across from the Alameda Beach. We are in walking distance to Towne Square shopping center, great food and so much more! Enjoy the beach style living right from your own front door as you watch the sun set and kite boarders skim by all while living in our "pet friendly" environment!



Close to freeways, local parks & Dog Parks.