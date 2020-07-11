81 Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA with move-in specials
What do Victorian houses, a fabulous view of the San Francisco skyline, absinthe and the Coast Guard have to do with each other? Aside from each being awesome in their own right and one making you see little green fairies, they all have roots in Alameda, California.
“The Island City” is located in California’s Bay Area, across from Oakland. Offering more than a great coastline, the city is full of culture. Have your heart set on a city with small town appeal yet a dash of sophistication? Alameda has that. Searching for a living area with eye-pleasing views and an outstanding climate? Alameda has that. What doesn’t Alameda have, you ask? You. Let’s work on that, shall we? See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alameda apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Alameda apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.