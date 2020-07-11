81 Apartments for rent in Alameda, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
West End
Summer House Apartments
1826 Poggi St, Alameda, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,939
1000 sqft
Excellent location close to schools, transportation and family-owned restaurants. Community includes pool, fitness facility and elevators. Units feature closets, balcony or patio, private storage and electric range.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
45 Units Available
West End
Admirals Cove
101 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,280
1365 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,390
1565 sqft
Whether launching off for the day or anchored comfortably at home, here you’ll discover the charm of open living with space to relax and a place to roam. Hop on a ferry for a bistro lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf. Take the tunnel to Jack London Square.
Results within 1 mile of Alameda
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
777 Broadway
777 Broadway, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,570
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
888 sqft
Urban living in Downtown Oakland within walking distance of fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Designer kitchens with quartz countertops and European cabinetry. Rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
44 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Modera Jack London Square
378 Embarcadero West, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,350
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
882 sqft
There is just something irresistible about Oaklands Jack London Square. On any given day, you can call it foodies oasis, a creative haven, and an event-lover's mecca.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
60 Units Available
Laney College
Orion
255 9th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,339
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,894
1173 sqft
NO CONTACT TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! CONTACT THE LEASING OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Life on the water here comes in dozens of unique sizes and looks.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Aqua Via
125 2nd St, Oakland, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,275
1056 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,604
1238 sqft
Easy commute to the Jack London Shuttle, Oakland/Alameda Ferry and BART. Pet-friendly apartment community with an elevator, a gym and covered parking. Newly renovated interiors feature expansive closets, in-home laundry and plank floors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
39 Units Available
Produce and Waterfront
Fourth Street East
180 Third St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
1340 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of Alameda
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Domain Oakland
1389 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,309
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,378
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1262 sqft
Within a walkable community and near award-winning schools. On-site amenities include a fitness center, free yoga classes, outdoor fireplace, resident lounge and a serenity studio. Spacious layouts, patio or a balcony, and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
38 Units Available
Mission Bay
855 Brannan Apartments
855 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,575
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,170
1128 sqft
Luxury community features rooftop deck, views of San Francisco skyline and fitness facilities. Residents enjoy units with private balcony, Caesarstone counters and A/C. Located in bustling SoMa, close to East and South Bay.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
26 Units Available
Showplace Square
One Henry Adams
1 Henry Adams St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,310
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,232
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1035 sqft
On-site restaurant. Community rooftop lounge with city views, 24-hour gym, car-charging stations, pool and racquetball court. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
3 Units Available
South of Market
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,835
210 sqft
Large, sleek studio apartments with easy access to I-80. Artistic design, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Extra storage. Garage parking available. Building has elevator.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
52 Units Available
South Beach
Jasper
45 Lansing St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,624
641 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,770
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,079
1232 sqft
High-rise living in Rincon Hill, with easy access to world-class restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Laundry and dry cleaning service, personal shoppers, dog walking and grooming, and on-site movie theater.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland
471 26th St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,454
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,854
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,883
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Telegraph Arts Uptown Oakland in Oakland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
95 Units Available
South of Market
Mosso
900 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,690
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,930
1034 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 80, Moscone Center, Treasure Island and much more, this beautiful community offers a picnic area, fitness center and bike storage. Apartments include in-unit laundry, carpeting and window covers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
33 Units Available
South of Market
SOMA at 788
788 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,737
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,241
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,503
944 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, extra storage and microwave. Community offers courtyard, doorman, elevator and gym. Located just a few blocks from dining, shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Dogpatch
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,393
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,853
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
926 sqft
Stunning views of the Central Waterfront area and near I-280. On-site parking, hot tub and game room. Dog park, bike storage and 24-hour concierge service available. Updated interiors feature granite countertops and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
232 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
1717 Webster
1717 Webster Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,765
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,330
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
1149 sqft
Per the ‘Shelter In Place’ order currently in effect in the state of California, our offices will be closed until further notice and operated remotely.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
232 Units Available
South Beach
Bayside Village
3 Bayside Village Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,330
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,705
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1036 sqft
Great location in Bayside Village, close to I-80 and convenient for commuters. Units include patio or balcony, fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
35 Units Available
South Beach
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,674
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,816
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,182
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
South of Market
923 Folsom
923 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,075
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,118
956 sqft
A boutique-style community ideal for the urban professional. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. On-site coffee bar, fitness center, dog washing area and beer brewing area provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Oakland
Bell Uptown District
1801 Jefferson St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,490
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
987 sqft
Modern apartments in Uptown Oakland walking distance to the Historic Fox Theater, 19th Street BART station, and great shopping and dining. Spacious floor plans and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Mission Bay
Venue
1155 4th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,239
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,146
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,206
1039 sqft
Modern living steps from San Francisco Bay. Brand new construction. Huge windows and lots of natural light. Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has concierge and bike storage. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Mission Bay
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,168
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,428
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
42 Units Available
South Beach
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,805
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
City Guide for Alameda, CA

What do Victorian houses, a fabulous view of the San Francisco skyline, absinthe and the Coast Guard have to do with each other? Aside from each being awesome in their own right and one making you see little green fairies, they all have roots in Alameda, California.

“The Island City” is located in California’s Bay Area, across from Oakland. Offering more than a great coastline, the city is full of culture. Have your heart set on a city with small town appeal yet a dash of sophistication? Alameda has that. Searching for a living area with eye-pleasing views and an outstanding climate? Alameda has that. What doesn’t Alameda have, you ask? You. Let’s work on that, shall we? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Alameda, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alameda apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Alameda apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

