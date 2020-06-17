1530 Union St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 Union Street



Beautifully landscaped and well maintained historic home in central alameda with 2 bedrooms, a den and in-law unit with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom in the in-law unit. Solar panels offset all or most of the electricity. There is a 182 square foot temperature controlled wine cellar that will become available for your use. Two car driveway with charging outlets for electric vehicles. Full basement for storage. Landscaper/gardner included with rent.

