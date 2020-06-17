All apartments in Alameda
1530 Union St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1530 Union St

1530 Union Street · (415) 894-2523
Location

1530 Union Street, Alameda, CA 94501
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $4750 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Union Street - Property Id: 293127

Beautifully landscaped and well maintained historic home in central alameda with 2 bedrooms, a den and in-law unit with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom in the in-law unit. Solar panels offset all or most of the electricity. There is a 182 square foot temperature controlled wine cellar that will become available for your use. Two car driveway with charging outlets for electric vehicles. Full basement for storage. Landscaper/gardner included with rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293127
Property Id 293127

(RLNE5847783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1530 Union St have any available units?
1530 Union St has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1530 Union St have?
Some of 1530 Union St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Union St is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Union St offer parking?
No, 1530 Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Union St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Union St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Union St have a pool?
No, 1530 Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Union St have accessible units?
No, 1530 Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Union St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Union St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Union St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Union St does not have units with air conditioning.

