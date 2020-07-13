South Bank

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed accessible bike storage carport e-payments guest parking hot tub package receiving

You're at the heart of everything at our community. Close to ASU and public transportation and light rail, you are only minutes from dining, shopping and movies. Enjoy the beautiful pool and professional landscape throughout the property.



Southbank has 1 laundry facility, sparkling pool with gazebo, bbq / picnic areas, covered parking, and lush park like courtyards. Apartments include large patios and balconies, full size appliance packages, microwaves, ceiling fans, built in desks (in select units), large spacious closets and high speed internet access. 24-hr emergency maintenance is also provided.