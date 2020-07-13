All apartments in Tempe
South Bank
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

South Bank

1007 W 1st St · (480) 418-7106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1007 W 1st St, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Bank.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
carport
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
You're at the heart of everything at our community. Close to ASU and public transportation and light rail, you are only minutes from dining, shopping and movies. Enjoy the beautiful pool and professional landscape throughout the property.

Southbank has 1 laundry facility, sparkling pool with gazebo, bbq / picnic areas, covered parking, and lush park like courtyards. Apartments include large patios and balconies, full size appliance packages, microwaves, ceiling fans, built in desks (in select units), large spacious closets and high speed internet access. 24-hr emergency maintenance is also provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Bank have any available units?
South Bank has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does South Bank have?
Some of South Bank's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Bank currently offering any rent specials?
South Bank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Bank pet-friendly?
Yes, South Bank is pet friendly.
Does South Bank offer parking?
Yes, South Bank offers parking.
Does South Bank have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Bank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Bank have a pool?
Yes, South Bank has a pool.
Does South Bank have accessible units?
Yes, South Bank has accessible units.
Does South Bank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Bank has units with dishwashers.
