Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:01 PM
266 Apartments for rent in Baseline Hardy, Tempe, AZ
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,210
821 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Convenient access to Arizona Mills mall and Kiwanis Lake Park. Close to I-10. Walk-in closets and 9-foot ceilings. Laundry center, carport parking, playground, spa, BBQ area. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,116
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1200 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer and hardwood floors. Community includes a fitness center, pool and spa. Pet-friendly. Close to Arizona Mills Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Easy access to I-10.
Results within 1 mile of Baseline Hardy
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
788 sqft
Modern apartments with laundry and air conditioning in each unit. Community features include gym, hot tub and guest parking. Walking distance to the Arizona Mills Mall, plus easy access to the I-10 and I-60.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
17 Units Available
Mercury on Mill
5101 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
860 sqft
Tides on Mill in Tempe, Arizona is a beautiful community offering spacious apartment homes. If you are in the market for a new place to call home, this is it.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$975
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
844 sqft
Units have vinyl wood plank flooring, washers and dryers. Amenities include picnic areas with BBQ grills and a business center. Convenient location near the Arizona Mills Shopping Center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to local freeways and shopping centers. Newly renovated homes come with hardwood floors, and private balconies or patios. Pet-friendly community with an online portal for easy payments.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$853
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
16 Units Available
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,289
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1446 sqft
Arizona Mills, Danelle Plaza and Harkins Theatres are all within minutes of this property. The pet-friendly property offers a fitness center, heated pools and luxurious clubhouse. Units have French doors and private balconies or patios.
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
10 Units Available
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1296 sqft
These apartments are a favorite in the community. Close to shopping and dining, these units offer oversized closets, loft layouts, dual-pane windows, full-size washers and dryers, and private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
919 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and business center, and yoga classes. Conveniently located close to downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue shopping district and Tempe Marketplace.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5631 S. Wilson St.
5631 South Wilson Street, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1426 sqft
Bright and open with fresh paint, new carpet and private yard. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage and storage space. Large laundry space with separate storage. Split master floorplan.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3009 S Clementine Dr
3009 South Clementine Drive, Tempe, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
889 sqft
Great Tempe Location, New Refrigerator!! Cute 2 bed 2 bath home with Saltillo Tile. Large open kitchen with Island. Large backyard. Fresh paint throughout the entire home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1014 West Malibu Drive
1014 West Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled & sure to impress! Incredible floor plan w/breakfast bar & open kitchen w/new white shaker cabinets, Sparkle Ice quartz, tile splash, stainless appliances & new faucet/sink/disposal.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3410 South Cutler Drive
3410 South Cutler Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1601 sqft
*** Check out my 3D Virtual Tour! https://my.matterport.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12 AM
1 Unit Available
617 West Riviera Drive
617 West Riviera Drive, Tempe, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1976 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Baseline Hardy
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
21 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,236
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
29 Units Available
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1432 sqft
Residents stay fit in this community's yoga studio, spin bike room, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Shopping is convenient thanks to the Shoppes at Casa Paloma.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
29 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,354
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1029 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
28 Units Available
San Melia
14435 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,336
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1345 sqft
Resort Style Living
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Sureno features beauty, convenience and style around every corner! From lush landscaping to spacious living spaces and an array of amenities, our apartments have everything you need to upgrade your lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
18 Units Available
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,245
964 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1032 sqft
The Lofts at Rio Salado are just minutes from Mill Avenue and downtown Phoenix. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, walk-in closets, extra storage, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. This is a pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
16 Units Available
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,400
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1015 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
30 Units Available
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1374 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
