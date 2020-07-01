9210 S. Beck Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous 3 bedroom plus den - Gorgeous 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home in gated Tempe community. Enter in the 2 story entryway with tile in the common area downstairs and carpet upstairs and in the den. New neutral paint throughout home. A beautiful upgraded modern kitchen with Corian counter tops, mahogany cabinets, a gas cook top, kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer included. Master bath with double sinks, waterfall shower head and walk in closet. Private backyard with brick pavers. A play park is right across the street in this excellent community.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1895

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



