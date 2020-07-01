All apartments in Tempe
9210 S. Beck Ave.

9210 South Beck Avenue
Location

9210 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous 3 bedroom plus den - Gorgeous 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home in gated Tempe community. Enter in the 2 story entryway with tile in the common area downstairs and carpet upstairs and in the den. New neutral paint throughout home. A beautiful upgraded modern kitchen with Corian counter tops, mahogany cabinets, a gas cook top, kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer included. Master bath with double sinks, waterfall shower head and walk in closet. Private backyard with brick pavers. A play park is right across the street in this excellent community.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1895
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE5191629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9210 S. Beck Ave. have any available units?
9210 S. Beck Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 9210 S. Beck Ave. have?
Some of 9210 S. Beck Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9210 S. Beck Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9210 S. Beck Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 S. Beck Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9210 S. Beck Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9210 S. Beck Ave. offer parking?
No, 9210 S. Beck Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 9210 S. Beck Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 S. Beck Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 S. Beck Ave. have a pool?
No, 9210 S. Beck Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9210 S. Beck Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9210 S. Beck Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 S. Beck Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9210 S. Beck Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

