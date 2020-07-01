9210 S. Beck Ave.

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom plus den - Gorgeous 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath home in gated Tempe community. Enter in the 2 story entryway with tile in the common area downstairs and carpet upstairs and in the den. New neutral paint throughout home. A beautiful upgraded modern kitchen with Corian counter tops, mahogany cabinets, a gas cook top, kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer included. Master bath with double sinks, waterfall shower head and walk in closet. Private backyard with brick pavers. A play park is right across the street in this excellent community.
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1895
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE5191629)