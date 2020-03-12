921 E LAGUNA Drive

Amenities

Exceptional 1546sf remodeled single level 2br/2ba townhouse in quiet cul de sac neighborhood with community pool and park. central Tempe location. Less than 4 miles from ASU and near Tempe public library. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and SS appliances and washer and dryer. There is a large living room and the formal dining room can be separated with pocket doors ()could be used as an office) Quality dark laminate flooring throughout. Dual pane sliding doors (new)in back open to a covered patio and low maintenance backyard. Two atriums enhance daylight in kitchen and bathroom. Large two car garage with storage space.