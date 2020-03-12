All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 921 E LAGUNA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
921 E LAGUNA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 E LAGUNA Drive

921 East Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

921 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional 1546sf remodeled single level 2br/2ba townhouse in quiet cul de sac neighborhood with community pool and park. central Tempe location. Less than 4 miles from ASU and near Tempe public library. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and SS appliances and washer and dryer. There is a large living room and the formal dining room can be separated with pocket doors ()could be used as an office) Quality dark laminate flooring throughout. Dual pane sliding doors (new)in back open to a covered patio and low maintenance backyard. Two atriums enhance daylight in kitchen and bathroom. Large two car garage with storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 E LAGUNA Drive have any available units?
921 E LAGUNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 E LAGUNA Drive have?
Some of 921 E LAGUNA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 E LAGUNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 E LAGUNA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 E LAGUNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 921 E LAGUNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 921 E LAGUNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 921 E LAGUNA Drive does offer parking.
Does 921 E LAGUNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 921 E LAGUNA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 E LAGUNA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 921 E LAGUNA Drive has a pool.
Does 921 E LAGUNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 E LAGUNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 E LAGUNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 E LAGUNA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Sotelo
615 E Weber Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College