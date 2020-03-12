921 E LAGUNA Drive

921 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282 Cyprus Southwest
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional 1546sf remodeled single level 2br/2ba townhouse in quiet cul de sac neighborhood with community pool and park. central Tempe location. Less than 4 miles from ASU and near Tempe public library. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertop and SS appliances and washer and dryer. There is a large living room and the formal dining room can be separated with pocket doors ()could be used as an office) Quality dark laminate flooring throughout. Dual pane sliding doors (new)in back open to a covered patio and low maintenance backyard. Two atriums enhance daylight in kitchen and bathroom. Large two car garage with storage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
