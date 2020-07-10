All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9108 South Beck Avenue

9108 South Beck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9108 South Beck Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Tempe's gated community Tempe Village. Spacious floor plan features an eat in kitchen with all appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, upgraded staggered cabinets, Island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room. Formal entrance with soaring ceiling. Den with "wood look" tile flooring. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full master bath with separate tub and shower. Neutral flooring two tone paint throughout. Professionally landscaped backyard features a covered patio, artificial grass, deck and storage shed. Two car garage. Community pool. Convenient to ASU , downtown Tempe, airport, shopping. quick commute anywhere. Great find!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 South Beck Avenue have any available units?
9108 South Beck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 South Beck Avenue have?
Some of 9108 South Beck Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 South Beck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9108 South Beck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 South Beck Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9108 South Beck Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9108 South Beck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9108 South Beck Avenue offers parking.
Does 9108 South Beck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 South Beck Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 South Beck Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9108 South Beck Avenue has a pool.
Does 9108 South Beck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9108 South Beck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 South Beck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9108 South Beck Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

