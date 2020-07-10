9108 South Beck Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Tempe's gated community Tempe Village. Spacious floor plan features an eat in kitchen with all appliances, granite countertops, custom backsplash, upgraded staggered cabinets, Island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room. Formal entrance with soaring ceiling. Den with "wood look" tile flooring. Master bedroom with walk in closet. Full master bath with separate tub and shower. Neutral flooring two tone paint throughout. Professionally landscaped backyard features a covered patio, artificial grass, deck and storage shed. Two car garage. Community pool. Convenient to ASU , downtown Tempe, airport, shopping. quick commute anywhere. Great find!



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.