Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Beautiful and recently remodeled home in the heart of Tempe. Open kitchen has large island with butcher block and granite island for extra storage. Backyard boasts refreshing private pebble-tec pool and detached workshop and carport. This is a single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Rental amount does not include city rental taxes and admin fees. Call our office for information (480) 834-1525, number does not allow text.