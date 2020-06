7805 S HEATHER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED RENTAL PROPERTY ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. IMAGINE YOUR STAY IN THE HEART OF THE EXCITING CITY OF TEMPE. A FOOTBALL GAME AT ASU, A PLAY AT GAMMAGE AUDITORIUM, A KAYAK EXCURSION ON TEMPE TOWN LAKE OR EVEN A TRIP NORTH TO SEE SEDONA AND THE GRAND CANYON ARE JUST A FEW THINGS TO DO IN THIS AMAZING STATE. THE BEAUTIFUL WEATHER OF ARIZONA ALLOWS YOU TO BE OUTSIDE AS MUCH AS YOU WANT. PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IS EASY FROM THIS LOCATION SO GETTING AROUND IS A BREEZE! YOU COME HOME TO A BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TOWNHOUSE WITH NEW LUXURIOUS FURNISHINGS TO MAKE YOUR TIME INSIDE COMFORTABLE AND PEACEFUL LIKE AN OASIS AWAY FROM THE HUSTLE AND BUSTLE OF EVERY DAY LIFE. THREE BEDROOMS HAS ROOM FOR EVERYONE. COME STAY AWHILE!