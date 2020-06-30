736 S Beck Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available Aug 1st. Occupied property do not disturb the tenants. Please make appt with leasing agent. Check out this beautifully upgraded Tri-Level 3 bed 3 bath townhouse in Tempe with attached 2 car garage. Unit comes complete with all Stainless Steel appliances, washer and dryer. Dark Espresso cabinets and Quartz countertops. Nice tile backsplash in kitchen. Good size balcony with extra storage room. Great location near ASU, Phoenix Airport, Mill Ave, Downtown Phoenix, shopping, dinning and more! Perfect location for college students or professionals looking for convenient localized location. Call for more details today! Available August 1st for a 12 month lease. Rent at $1950 includes water/sewer/trash.