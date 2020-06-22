All apartments in Tempe
696 W MINTON Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

696 W MINTON Drive

696 West Minton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

696 West Minton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Casa Fiesta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home only 3 miles to ASU/downtown Tempe! Move-in READY. Built in 1999, this NEWLY Updated home has 4 spacious bedrooms (one can be office), 14-feet vaulted ceilings, two NEW remodeled bathrooms, two large family rooms, white maple cabinets, large island with new granite countertop, Plantation shutters, new ceiling fans, new carpet, and new paint. 2-car GARAGE! Huge master suite has separate tub and shower and a walk-in closet. Desert landscape front and synthetic grass in back. Great family neighborhood with parks nearby. Easy access to freeways which makes your commute an easy breeze. Free Orbit shuttle stops at the community entrance. No smoking and no pets. Available for rent Dec 1 to May 31 2019 for short term rental, or contact agent for yearly lease price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 W MINTON Drive have any available units?
696 W MINTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 696 W MINTON Drive have?
Some of 696 W MINTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 W MINTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
696 W MINTON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 W MINTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 696 W MINTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 696 W MINTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 696 W MINTON Drive does offer parking.
Does 696 W MINTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 696 W MINTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 W MINTON Drive have a pool?
No, 696 W MINTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 696 W MINTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 696 W MINTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 696 W MINTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 696 W MINTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
