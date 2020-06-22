696 W MINTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home only 3 miles to ASU/downtown Tempe! Move-in READY. Built in 1999, this NEWLY Updated home has 4 spacious bedrooms (one can be office), 14-feet vaulted ceilings, two NEW remodeled bathrooms, two large family rooms, white maple cabinets, large island with new granite countertop, Plantation shutters, new ceiling fans, new carpet, and new paint. 2-car GARAGE! Huge master suite has separate tub and shower and a walk-in closet. Desert landscape front and synthetic grass in back. Great family neighborhood with parks nearby. Easy access to freeways which makes your commute an easy breeze. Free Orbit shuttle stops at the community entrance. No smoking and no pets. Available for rent Dec 1 to May 31 2019 for short term rental, or contact agent for yearly lease price.