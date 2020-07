Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Come see this great home in a very desirable location within 3 miles to downtown Tempe and ASU! Updated home has 4 bedrooms with a loft with one bedroom on the main floor with full bathroom for guests or in laws. Cool off summer time with covered patio, Beautiful grassy backyard with a pebble tec pool and spa, built in outdoor grill.3 Car garage! Don't miss this one!