6728 S TERRACE Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

TWO NEW BATHROOM REMODELS! KITCHEN IS HUGE WITH LARGE PANTRY, AND MANY PULLOUT SHELVES!! PERFECT MAN CAVE OPTION DOWNSTAIRS!! HUGE 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH TWO BONUS ROOMS/PERFECT FOR LARGE FAMILY! PLENTY OF BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, PLUS A HALF BATH FOR GUESTS. LIVING ROOM, DINING/COMBO ROOM IS 36X14/VERY SPACIOUS!! BONUS ROOMS FOR OFFICE, EXERCISE ROOM OR???? ONE BONUS ROOM HAS SEPERATE OUTSIDE ENTRANCE, AND IS 10X15. FANS THROUGHOUT, WOOD PLANK TILE IN THE MAIN LIVING AREA FOR EASY UPKEEP! HOME HAS INDOOR LAUNDRY, RO SYSTEM AND SOFT WATER CONDITIONER. TWO CAR GARAGE AND 3 PARKING SPACES IN DRIVEWAY. AGENT IS RELATED TO THE OWNER.