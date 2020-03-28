6411 S RIVER Drive

Amenities

Nestled among a series of ponds and brooks this luxury home will impress you upon entry. Twenty-foot soaring ceilings, Kiva fireplace with attached banco (bench) and winding staircase bear the mark of famed architect Adolph DeRoy Mark. In fact, this was DeRoy Mark's former model. Santa Fe Style niches, latillas and balcones blend the southwest with the contemporary feel of the loft that overlooks the living area. The two Master bedrooms with walk-in closets and balconies are split by the loft which itself has its own balcony. The travertine, custom designer paint and hardwood doors throughout the main floor are simply gorgeous! Upstairs there is upgraded carpeting in the master bedroom with a jetted tub and separate shower. The second master has a spacious private balcony.