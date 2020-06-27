633 E PAPAGO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Cute and clean 3bed/2bath block home ready for move in. This block home has 18 inch tile everywhere (NO CARPET) and has a fresh coat of interior paint. New ceiling fans in all three bedrooms and one in the great room. Very centrally located and close to ASU, 202, I-10, US60 and south scottsdale night life. Home includes NEW stainless refrigerator, and NEW stainless flat-top oven. Laundry room is indoors and air-conditioned and includes a washer and dryer. Not close to any busy streets. One car carport. Front and backyards are both on an auto timer sprinkler system. Nice covered back patio and covered front entryway. Shed in backyard for for all your bulky items. New interior paint, new bathroom vanity, 3 new faucets and a clean house.