Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

633 E PAPAGO Drive

633 East Papago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

633 East Papago Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-College

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cute and clean 3bed/2bath block home ready for move in. This block home has 18 inch tile everywhere (NO CARPET) and has a fresh coat of interior paint. New ceiling fans in all three bedrooms and one in the great room. Very centrally located and close to ASU, 202, I-10, US60 and south scottsdale night life. Home includes NEW stainless refrigerator, and NEW stainless flat-top oven. Laundry room is indoors and air-conditioned and includes a washer and dryer. Not close to any busy streets. One car carport. Front and backyards are both on an auto timer sprinkler system. Nice covered back patio and covered front entryway. Shed in backyard for for all your bulky items. New interior paint, new bathroom vanity, 3 new faucets and a clean house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 E PAPAGO Drive have any available units?
633 E PAPAGO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 633 E PAPAGO Drive have?
Some of 633 E PAPAGO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 633 E PAPAGO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
633 E PAPAGO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 E PAPAGO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 633 E PAPAGO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 633 E PAPAGO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 633 E PAPAGO Drive offers parking.
Does 633 E PAPAGO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 633 E PAPAGO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 E PAPAGO Drive have a pool?
No, 633 E PAPAGO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 633 E PAPAGO Drive have accessible units?
No, 633 E PAPAGO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 633 E PAPAGO Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 E PAPAGO Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
