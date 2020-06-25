All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 611 E ALAMEDA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
611 E ALAMEDA Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:49 AM

611 E ALAMEDA Drive

611 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

611 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1/19Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with covered patio and diving pool. Pool and landscaping service are included with monthly rent! Popular tri-level floor plan is the perfect set up for roommates! Remodeled kitchen with raised panel oak cabinets and MASSIVE walk-in pantry. Garage has built-in storage cabinets. Vaulted ceilings, tile through out high traffic areas and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Excellent Tempe location near dining, shopping, entertainment and just minutes from ASU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 E ALAMEDA Drive have any available units?
611 E ALAMEDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 E ALAMEDA Drive have?
Some of 611 E ALAMEDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 E ALAMEDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
611 E ALAMEDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 E ALAMEDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 611 E ALAMEDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 611 E ALAMEDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 611 E ALAMEDA Drive offers parking.
Does 611 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 E ALAMEDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 E ALAMEDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 611 E ALAMEDA Drive has a pool.
Does 611 E ALAMEDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 611 E ALAMEDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 611 E ALAMEDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 E ALAMEDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Salado Springs
242 S Beck Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Dolce Villagio
1001 West 2nd Street
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College