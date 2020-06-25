611 E ALAMEDA Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE STARTING 8/1/19Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Backyard is perfect for entertaining or relaxing with covered patio and diving pool. Pool and landscaping service are included with monthly rent! Popular tri-level floor plan is the perfect set up for roommates! Remodeled kitchen with raised panel oak cabinets and MASSIVE walk-in pantry. Garage has built-in storage cabinets. Vaulted ceilings, tile through out high traffic areas and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Excellent Tempe location near dining, shopping, entertainment and just minutes from ASU!