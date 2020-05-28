610 E MALIBU Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

We will have it squeaky clean and sharp soon. Close to ASU. This updated home has TWO MASTER SUITES, and private pool. Four bedrooms plus a den, and 3.5 bathrooms. Great access to Hwy60 and Loop 101. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Washer, dryer and Fridge are included. Nice neutral colors that will go with all types of decor. The kitchen is open to the family room, for good conversation. There is a breakfast area between the kitchen and family room. Three full bathrooms are in the home and there is a 1/2 'pool bath' in the storage/laundry room. This one is sure to please. Quiet street and very quiet neighborhood. Walk to shopping and restaurants at Rural and Southern. Library close too.