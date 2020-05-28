All apartments in Tempe
610 E MALIBU Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:15 PM

610 E MALIBU Drive

610 East Malibu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

610 East Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Superstition

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
We will have it squeaky clean and sharp soon. Close to ASU. This updated home has TWO MASTER SUITES, and private pool. Four bedrooms plus a den, and 3.5 bathrooms. Great access to Hwy60 and Loop 101. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Washer, dryer and Fridge are included. Nice neutral colors that will go with all types of decor. The kitchen is open to the family room, for good conversation. There is a breakfast area between the kitchen and family room. Three full bathrooms are in the home and there is a 1/2 'pool bath' in the storage/laundry room. This one is sure to please. Quiet street and very quiet neighborhood. Walk to shopping and restaurants at Rural and Southern. Library close too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E MALIBU Drive have any available units?
610 E MALIBU Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 E MALIBU Drive have?
Some of 610 E MALIBU Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E MALIBU Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 E MALIBU Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E MALIBU Drive pet-friendly?
No, 610 E MALIBU Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 610 E MALIBU Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 E MALIBU Drive offers parking.
Does 610 E MALIBU Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 E MALIBU Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E MALIBU Drive have a pool?
Yes, 610 E MALIBU Drive has a pool.
Does 610 E MALIBU Drive have accessible units?
No, 610 E MALIBU Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E MALIBU Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 E MALIBU Drive has units with dishwashers.
