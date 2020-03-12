All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 553 E Pebble Beach Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
553 E Pebble Beach Dr
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

553 E Pebble Beach Dr

553 East Pebble Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

553 East Pebble Beach Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Rental house in great location in Tempe close to airport, freeways, and Arizona State University main campus. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.** $150.00 Non- Refundable Cleaning Deposit

(RLNE5123413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 E Pebble Beach Dr have any available units?
553 E Pebble Beach Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 553 E Pebble Beach Dr currently offering any rent specials?
553 E Pebble Beach Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 E Pebble Beach Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 E Pebble Beach Dr is pet friendly.
Does 553 E Pebble Beach Dr offer parking?
No, 553 E Pebble Beach Dr does not offer parking.
Does 553 E Pebble Beach Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 E Pebble Beach Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 E Pebble Beach Dr have a pool?
No, 553 E Pebble Beach Dr does not have a pool.
Does 553 E Pebble Beach Dr have accessible units?
No, 553 E Pebble Beach Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 553 E Pebble Beach Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 E Pebble Beach Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 553 E Pebble Beach Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 E Pebble Beach Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Grand
1003 West Washington Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College