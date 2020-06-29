All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM

5509 S WAVERLY Way

5509 South Waverly Way · No Longer Available
Location

5509 South Waverly Way, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Live in oneof the most sought after neighborhoods in Tempe on the Water. Bring your approved watercraft and dock up right in the backyard! Year round fishing and entertainers Dream. Beautiful views this Gem sits tucked amongst multi million dollar homes. Beautiful and tranquil views from the living area, the Master bedroom and the backyard. Private pool and access to the Lakes lap pool, workout facilities and tennis and racquetball courts. 2 Master bedrooms, a large guest bedroom and a large private office plus an incredible 4 bathrooms. This is on ''The island'' in the lakes, will go quickly at this price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5509 S WAVERLY Way have any available units?
5509 S WAVERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5509 S WAVERLY Way have?
Some of 5509 S WAVERLY Way's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5509 S WAVERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
5509 S WAVERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5509 S WAVERLY Way pet-friendly?
No, 5509 S WAVERLY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5509 S WAVERLY Way offer parking?
No, 5509 S WAVERLY Way does not offer parking.
Does 5509 S WAVERLY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5509 S WAVERLY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5509 S WAVERLY Way have a pool?
Yes, 5509 S WAVERLY Way has a pool.
Does 5509 S WAVERLY Way have accessible units?
No, 5509 S WAVERLY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5509 S WAVERLY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5509 S WAVERLY Way has units with dishwashers.
