5509 S WAVERLY Way

Amenities

dishwasher gym pool racquetball court tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court tennis court

Live in oneof the most sought after neighborhoods in Tempe on the Water. Bring your approved watercraft and dock up right in the backyard! Year round fishing and entertainers Dream. Beautiful views this Gem sits tucked amongst multi million dollar homes. Beautiful and tranquil views from the living area, the Master bedroom and the backyard. Private pool and access to the Lakes lap pool, workout facilities and tennis and racquetball courts. 2 Master bedrooms, a large guest bedroom and a large private office plus an incredible 4 bathrooms. This is on ''The island'' in the lakes, will go quickly at this price.