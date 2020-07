Amenities

This functional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is move in ready! Located within a mile of ASU and close to the 202 & 10 freeway. This home underwent a remodel in 2011 including a new roof, new windows, upgraded insulation, laminate wood flooring, new electrical panel, upgraded baths, kitchen cabinets and counters. Plus a large shed for storage in the backyard. Landscape maintenance is included with rent.