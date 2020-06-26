All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 505 E. Erie Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
505 E. Erie Dr.
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

505 E. Erie Dr.

505 East Erie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

505 East Erie Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Brentwood Cavalier

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
505 E. Erie Dr. Available 07/15/19 AVAILABLE 7/15/19!!! - Don't miss this newly renovated 4 bed 2.5 bath with the perfect south facing backyard for entertaining! This home features newer flooring throughout. The floor plan is open and spacious. Master bathroom features a gorgeous walk-in steam shower.
Sparkling pool, covered patio and gorgeous fruit trees. Excellent location near shopping, ASU & the airport. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4944681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E. Erie Dr. have any available units?
505 E. Erie Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 E. Erie Dr. have?
Some of 505 E. Erie Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E. Erie Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
505 E. Erie Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E. Erie Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 E. Erie Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 505 E. Erie Dr. offer parking?
No, 505 E. Erie Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 505 E. Erie Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 E. Erie Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E. Erie Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 505 E. Erie Dr. has a pool.
Does 505 E. Erie Dr. have accessible units?
No, 505 E. Erie Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E. Erie Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 E. Erie Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College