500 East Vera Lane

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool game room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Recently remodeled and updated, beautiful single level home in a Prime Tempe location. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a game room/Man cave that complete with its own separate exterior access to the front and rear of the home. Enjoy winter nights snuggling by the fire and splash in the pool in the summer while entertaining in the large pie shaped backyard. Storage will be a breeze with the 3 car garage! Keep yourself in shape walking the numerous walking paths in the subdivision and surrounding area. Close to restaurants, shopping, freeway access and Sky Harbor Airport this one is sure to please! Highly rated schools complete the checklist for the right home. Hurry in on this one!

Recently remodeled and updated, beautiful single level home in a Prime Tempe location. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a game room/Man cave that complete with its own separate exterior access to the front and rear of the home. Enjoy winter nights snuggling by the fire and splash in the pool in the summer while entertaining in the large pie shaped backyard. Storage will be a breeze with the 3 car garage! Keep yourself in shape walking the numerous walking paths in the subdivision and surrounding area. Close to restaurants, shopping, freeway access and Sky Harbor Airport this one is sure to please! Highly rated schools complete the checklist for the right home. Hurry in on this one!

Contact us to schedule a showing.