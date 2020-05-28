All apartments in Tempe
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:09 AM

500 East Vera Lane

500 East Vera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

500 East Vera Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Recently remodeled and updated, beautiful single level home in a Prime Tempe location. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a game room/Man cave that complete with its own separate exterior access to the front and rear of the home. Enjoy winter nights snuggling by the fire and splash in the pool in the summer while entertaining in the large pie shaped backyard. Storage will be a breeze with the 3 car garage! Keep yourself in shape walking the numerous walking paths in the subdivision and surrounding area. Close to restaurants, shopping, freeway access and Sky Harbor Airport this one is sure to please! Highly rated schools complete the checklist for the right home. Hurry in on this one!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 East Vera Lane have any available units?
500 East Vera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 East Vera Lane have?
Some of 500 East Vera Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 East Vera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
500 East Vera Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 East Vera Lane pet-friendly?
No, 500 East Vera Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 500 East Vera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 500 East Vera Lane offers parking.
Does 500 East Vera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 East Vera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 East Vera Lane have a pool?
Yes, 500 East Vera Lane has a pool.
Does 500 East Vera Lane have accessible units?
No, 500 East Vera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 500 East Vera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 East Vera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

