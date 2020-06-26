5 E 14TH Street

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PRIME TEMPE LOCATION! Located minutes from ASU and DOWNTOWN TEMPE! This 5 bedroom 3 bath SINGLE LEVEL home features a REMODELED KITCHEN and 3 UPDATED BATHROOMS with NEW FIXTURES and NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY WINDOWS! Formal dinning room and family room with BUILT IN BOOK SHELVES. Home also features a LARGE BONUS room off the kitchen with a separate garden for entertaining. Back yard has a LARGE POOL and is very PRIVATE (almost a 15,000 sq ft lot). Great home for ENTERTAINING or go out and EXPERIENCE the Tempe nightlife! RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING and the LIGHT RAIL are all close by. Don't miss this QUAINT Tempe GEM it is certainly a ONE OF A KIND! This home is also available for sale. See MLS 6030705