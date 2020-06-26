All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 5 E 14TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
5 E 14TH Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

5 E 14TH Street

5 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5 East 14th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PRIME TEMPE LOCATION! Located minutes from ASU and DOWNTOWN TEMPE! This 5 bedroom 3 bath SINGLE LEVEL home features a REMODELED KITCHEN and 3 UPDATED BATHROOMS with NEW FIXTURES and NEW HIGH EFFICIENCY WINDOWS! Formal dinning room and family room with BUILT IN BOOK SHELVES. Home also features a LARGE BONUS room off the kitchen with a separate garden for entertaining. Back yard has a LARGE POOL and is very PRIVATE (almost a 15,000 sq ft lot). Great home for ENTERTAINING or go out and EXPERIENCE the Tempe nightlife! RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING and the LIGHT RAIL are all close by. Don't miss this QUAINT Tempe GEM it is certainly a ONE OF A KIND! This home is also available for sale. See MLS 6030705

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 E 14TH Street have any available units?
5 E 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 E 14TH Street have?
Some of 5 E 14TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 E 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 E 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 E 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5 E 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 5 E 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 E 14TH Street offers parking.
Does 5 E 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 E 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 E 14TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5 E 14TH Street has a pool.
Does 5 E 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5 E 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 E 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 E 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Hidden Glen
818 W 3rd St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College