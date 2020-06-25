4920 S TAYLOR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent Tempe Location and a great 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home. Neutral tile throughout, updated kitchen with granite tile countertops, breakfast bar, cherry wood cabinetry. Spacious master suite with master bath. Covered patio and storage shed. Landscape included every 2 weeks. Home is close to shopping, entertainment, schools and don't forget ASU and easy freeway access as well! *Renters insurance required* Pets under 35 lbs OK with Owner Approval Security deposit is $1675, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.