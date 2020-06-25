All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4920 S TAYLOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4920 S TAYLOR Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

4920 S TAYLOR Drive

4920 South Taylor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4920 South Taylor Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Cole Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Excellent Tempe Location and a great 3 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home. Neutral tile throughout, updated kitchen with granite tile countertops, breakfast bar, cherry wood cabinetry. Spacious master suite with master bath. Covered patio and storage shed. Landscape included every 2 weeks. Home is close to shopping, entertainment, schools and don't forget ASU and easy freeway access as well! *Renters insurance required* Pets under 35 lbs OK with Owner Approval Security deposit is $1675, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 S TAYLOR Drive have any available units?
4920 S TAYLOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 S TAYLOR Drive have?
Some of 4920 S TAYLOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 S TAYLOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4920 S TAYLOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 S TAYLOR Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 S TAYLOR Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4920 S TAYLOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4920 S TAYLOR Drive offers parking.
Does 4920 S TAYLOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 S TAYLOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 S TAYLOR Drive have a pool?
No, 4920 S TAYLOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4920 S TAYLOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 4920 S TAYLOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 S TAYLOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 S TAYLOR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Parkside Apartments
1801 S Cutler Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Rev
3409 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College