All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 49 W GREENTREE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
49 W GREENTREE Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

49 W GREENTREE Drive

49 West Greentree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

49 West Greentree Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Warner Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Great location w/ Cul De Sac street. New Paint, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Carpet in bedrooms and hallway. Tile in family room, kitchen and bath rooms. Master BR with separate tub/shower, double sinks and cedar lined walk in closet. Jack and Jill bath between 2nd and 3rd BR's with double sinks. Community pool & Grass front yard maintained by HOA. Back yard with large covered patio. Double ovens in kitchen. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Sorry, no pets.There is a $150.00 onetime lease administration fee due when you move-in. Tenant is responsible for verifying all material facts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 W GREENTREE Drive have any available units?
49 W GREENTREE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 W GREENTREE Drive have?
Some of 49 W GREENTREE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 W GREENTREE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
49 W GREENTREE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 W GREENTREE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 49 W GREENTREE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 49 W GREENTREE Drive offer parking?
No, 49 W GREENTREE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 49 W GREENTREE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 W GREENTREE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 W GREENTREE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 49 W GREENTREE Drive has a pool.
Does 49 W GREENTREE Drive have accessible units?
No, 49 W GREENTREE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 49 W GREENTREE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 W GREENTREE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides Lakeside
999 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Local Apartments by Mark-Taylor
750 S. Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College