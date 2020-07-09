49 W GREENTREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Great location w/ Cul De Sac street. New Paint, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Carpet in bedrooms and hallway. Tile in family room, kitchen and bath rooms. Master BR with separate tub/shower, double sinks and cedar lined walk in closet. Jack and Jill bath between 2nd and 3rd BR's with double sinks. Community pool & Grass front yard maintained by HOA. Back yard with large covered patio. Double ovens in kitchen. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Sorry, no pets.There is a $150.00 onetime lease administration fee due when you move-in. Tenant is responsible for verifying all material facts.