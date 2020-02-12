All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 4608 S. Hazelton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
4608 S. Hazelton Ln
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

4608 S. Hazelton Ln

4608 South Hazelton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4608 South Hazelton Lane, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cole Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4608 S. Hazelton Ln Available 08/05/19 3 Bedroom House for Rent in Tempe - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in the City of Tempe. Desert landscape in the front and mature landscape in back. Home features an open kitchen and storage room for extra space. Property is located close to the freeways 60, 10 and 101.

Move in costs include: $1450 (first month rent), $1450 (security deposit), $300 administrative fee, and applicable taxes.

To schedule a viewing, please use the following link: https://showmojo.com/l/74568f103a/4608-s-hazelton-ln-tempe-az-85282

(RLNE2374086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 S. Hazelton Ln have any available units?
4608 S. Hazelton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 4608 S. Hazelton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4608 S. Hazelton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 S. Hazelton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4608 S. Hazelton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 4608 S. Hazelton Ln offer parking?
No, 4608 S. Hazelton Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4608 S. Hazelton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 S. Hazelton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 S. Hazelton Ln have a pool?
No, 4608 S. Hazelton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4608 S. Hazelton Ln have accessible units?
No, 4608 S. Hazelton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 S. Hazelton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 S. Hazelton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 S. Hazelton Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 S. Hazelton Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Villas
1415 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Omnia on McClintock
1701 E Don Carlos Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Portella
2155 S 55th St
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College