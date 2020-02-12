Amenities

4608 S. Hazelton Ln Available 08/05/19 3 Bedroom House for Rent in Tempe - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent in the City of Tempe. Desert landscape in the front and mature landscape in back. Home features an open kitchen and storage room for extra space. Property is located close to the freeways 60, 10 and 101.



Move in costs include: $1450 (first month rent), $1450 (security deposit), $300 administrative fee, and applicable taxes.



To schedule a viewing, please use the following link: https://showmojo.com/l/74568f103a/4608-s-hazelton-ln-tempe-az-85282



(RLNE2374086)