Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

433 E WESLEYAN Drive

433 East Wesleyan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 East Wesleyan Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Alameda Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!You will not want to miss this awesome 5 bedroom, 2 bath home located just minutes from ASU! Popular tri-level floor plan is an excellent layout for roommates! This home is situated on an oversized lot with low maintenance desert landscaping in front and a 2 car garage. Inside you will find separate living, dining and family rooms with tile floors in most high traffic areas. Kitchen has been nicely remodeled with custom cabinets, all black appliances including double wall ovens, electric cook top stove and dishwasher and black sink. Huge inside laundry room with front loading washer and dryer. Bedrooms are all very generous in size. Master + additional bedroom have walk-in closets and another bedroom has a built-in vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 E WESLEYAN Drive have any available units?
433 E WESLEYAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 E WESLEYAN Drive have?
Some of 433 E WESLEYAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 E WESLEYAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
433 E WESLEYAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 E WESLEYAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 433 E WESLEYAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 433 E WESLEYAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 433 E WESLEYAN Drive offers parking.
Does 433 E WESLEYAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 E WESLEYAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 E WESLEYAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 433 E WESLEYAN Drive has a pool.
Does 433 E WESLEYAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 433 E WESLEYAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 433 E WESLEYAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 E WESLEYAN Drive has units with dishwashers.

