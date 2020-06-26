433 E WESLEYAN Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!You will not want to miss this awesome 5 bedroom, 2 bath home located just minutes from ASU! Popular tri-level floor plan is an excellent layout for roommates! This home is situated on an oversized lot with low maintenance desert landscaping in front and a 2 car garage. Inside you will find separate living, dining and family rooms with tile floors in most high traffic areas. Kitchen has been nicely remodeled with custom cabinets, all black appliances including double wall ovens, electric cook top stove and dishwasher and black sink. Huge inside laundry room with front loading washer and dryer. Bedrooms are all very generous in size. Master + additional bedroom have walk-in closets and another bedroom has a built-in vanity.