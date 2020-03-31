All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 419 W 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
419 W 13th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

419 W 13th Street

419 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

419 West 13th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Clark Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The home has four bedrooms and three baths, a spacious living room and cozy kitchen. Tile throughout and great accents. Nice backyard with extra parking and covered patio. Live in the middle of old town Tempe! Moments to ASU and Mill Avenue

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 W 13th Street have any available units?
419 W 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 W 13th Street have?
Some of 419 W 13th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 W 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 W 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 W 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 419 W 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 419 W 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 419 W 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 419 W 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 W 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 W 13th Street have a pool?
No, 419 W 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 419 W 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 419 W 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 419 W 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 W 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Agave Apartments
1718 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Brix
1424 S Jentilly Ln
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College