The home has four bedrooms and three baths, a spacious living room and cozy kitchen. Tile throughout and great accents. Nice backyard with extra parking and covered patio. Live in the middle of old town Tempe! Moments to ASU and Mill Avenue
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 W 13th Street have any available units?
419 W 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 W 13th Street have?
Some of 419 W 13th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 W 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
419 W 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.